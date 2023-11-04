StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.19. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
