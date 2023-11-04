StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.19. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.