StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.07. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.14 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

