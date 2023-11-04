StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on LL Flooring (NYSE:LL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered shares of LL Flooring from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

LL Flooring stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.07. LL Flooring has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.63.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.87). LL Flooring had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $236.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 4,306.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 599,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 586,048 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 290.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 518,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 386,001 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LL Flooring by 30.0% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 385,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LL Flooring by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 384,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LL Flooring in the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard-surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

