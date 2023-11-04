StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Free Report) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for oral and IV administration.

