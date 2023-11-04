StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ONTX

Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance

ONTX opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Onconova Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,222.57% and a negative return on equity of 80.59%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 116.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 28,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 62.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 89,880 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.