StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on STRM

Streamline Health Solutions Trading Down 9.2 %

NASDAQ STRM opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 31,861 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.