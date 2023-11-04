StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WRK. Truist Financial raised their target price on WestRock from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on WestRock from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Get WestRock alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on WestRock

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $39.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.31 and its 200 day moving average is $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -19.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in WestRock by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.