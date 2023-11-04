StockNews.com Lowers American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.37.

AEP stock opened at $79.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $100.32. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.00.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

