StockNews.com Lowers Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DIOD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.60.

DIOD opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.26. Diodes has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diodes will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total transaction of $272,646.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,709.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, insider Andy Tsong sold 1,988 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $164,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gary Yu sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $272,646.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $655,248 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Diodes by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

