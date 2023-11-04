Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Separately, Aegis restated a hold rating on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.7 %

RGR stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $799.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.10.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $120.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.42 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Insider Activity at Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $50,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 500 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,106 shares of company stock valued at $115,830 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

