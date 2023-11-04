Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average is $33.66. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $39.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Summit Materials by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

