SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.10 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SXC opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $768.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.27.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on SunCoke Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunCoke Energy

In other SunCoke Energy news, SVP Phillip Michael Hardesty sold 16,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $153,242.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,793.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,386,814 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after acquiring an additional 95,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,618 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,813 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,091 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

