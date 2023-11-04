Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RUN. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.27.

Get Sunrun alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $10.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 50.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total transaction of $60,037.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,511.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 310,185 shares in the company, valued at $4,699,302.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock worth $287,987. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 735.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.