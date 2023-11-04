Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $327.00 to $335.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 3,809,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,504,188 shares.The stock last traded at $232.30 and had previously closed at $252.27.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Nomura assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.88.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total transaction of $833,384.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,196.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 961 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $234,118.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,319.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,089 shares of company stock worth $2,732,652. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

