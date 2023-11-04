Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $327.00 to $335.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 3,809,212 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 2,504,188 shares.The stock last traded at $232.30 and had previously closed at $252.27.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,510,736. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP George Kao sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.99, for a total transaction of $1,393,148.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,652 in the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 255.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,182 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

