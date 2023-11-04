Susquehanna Lowers ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $90.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.88.

Shares of ON stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day moving average is $89.91. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 15.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 22.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

