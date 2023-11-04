Susquehanna Trims BILL (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $145.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BILL. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BILL in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BILL from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.91.

NYSE BILL opened at $66.95 on Tuesday. BILL has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $295.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.58 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 21.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,510,453.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at $10,964,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $51,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $51,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,510,453.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,964,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,203 shares of company stock worth $7,520,289 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth about $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

