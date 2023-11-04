Susquehanna Trims Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Target Price to $120.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Susquehanna from $127.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RCL. HSBC started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

NYSE RCL opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.61. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $301,172.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $705,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 61,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 200,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after purchasing an additional 180,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the second quarter valued at $1,554,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

