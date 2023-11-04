Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,979 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $30.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYF. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SYF

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.