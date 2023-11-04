Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 50.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 78,551.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,722,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,166,206,000 after buying an additional 41,669,021 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,498,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,213,000 after buying an additional 166,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,177,068,000 after buying an additional 246,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,436,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,327,524,000 after purchasing an additional 420,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $487.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $464.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.70. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.88 and a 52 week high of $502.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 18.71%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $497.10.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,221,081.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.75, for a total value of $2,349,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $1,139,055.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,221,081.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,469 shares of company stock worth $8,244,769. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

