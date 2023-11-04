Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Sysco by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

Shares of SYY opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $87.21.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

