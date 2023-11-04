T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Increased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,984,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,537,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,108 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 23.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,218,565 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,190,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,169 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,725,113 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $902,309,000 after acquiring an additional 47,956 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a market cap of $170.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $490,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,148,004.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,453 shares of company stock worth $6,696,031. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

