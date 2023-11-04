Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.65.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $138.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.06. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $513,164,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31,287.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,019,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,302,000 after buying an additional 3,009,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,528,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 67.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,617,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,045,000 after buying an additional 1,059,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

