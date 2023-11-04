Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 9.2 %

Shares of TANH stock opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. Tantech has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tantech

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the first quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tantech in the first quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

