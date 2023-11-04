Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to Buy by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

TMHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.42.

Shares of TMHC opened at $43.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 5.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

