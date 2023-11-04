TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on OneMain (NYSE:OMF)

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on OneMain from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on OneMain from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OneMain from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.08.

NYSE:OMF opened at $38.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. OneMain has a 52 week low of $31.97 and a 52 week high of $48.64. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $900.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of OneMain by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

