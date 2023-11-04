TD Securities Lowers Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. TD Securities currently has $145.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $180.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FNV. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $127.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. CSFB lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $168.88.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 2.1 %

FNV stock opened at $124.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.86. Franco-Nevada has a twelve month low of $118.23 and a twelve month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter worth approximately $927,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

