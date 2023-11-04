Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $228.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $218.00 to $228.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TFX. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $265.89.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFX

Teleflex Stock Up 0.9 %

TFX opened at $211.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,661 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.