Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.65. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 25,890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

TDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

