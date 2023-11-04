TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TIXT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.87.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TIXT

TELUS International (Cda) Price Performance

TIXT stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.