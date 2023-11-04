TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TIXT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.87.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.
TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.
