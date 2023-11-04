Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on December 4th

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Tempur Sealy International has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $3.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $39.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.08. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $47.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 444.08% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783 over the last ninety days. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $581,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

