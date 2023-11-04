Terra Classic Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $373.29 million and $15.74 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001293 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001046 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,831,218,640,556 coins and its circulating supply is 5,792,800,685,221 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

