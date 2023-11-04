Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Announces $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 125.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.6%.

NYSE TRNO opened at $55.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day moving average is $59.05. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $79.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 48.79% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Terreno Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $951,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRNO. Citigroup began coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 79.5% of our total annualized base rent as of December 31, 2021), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 4.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.4%) and improved land (approximately 9.3%).

