Textainer Group Holdings Limited Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Textainer Group has a payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Textainer Group to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Textainer Group Stock Up 0.2 %

TGH opened at $49.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. Textainer Group has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textainer Group

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Textainer Group will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 36,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 87,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TGH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

