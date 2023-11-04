The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

CI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $344.42.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $310.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $291.98 and its 200-day moving average is $278.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $240.50 and a 52 week high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,923 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

