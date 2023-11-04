The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $85.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after buying an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,020,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,675,000 after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,732,000 after buying an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,098,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,316,000 after buying an additional 38,815 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $64.23 and a 1 year high of $82.02.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

