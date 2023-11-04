The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92. The Dixie Group has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.01 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 80.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

About The Dixie Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 51.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 439,239 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. 41.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.