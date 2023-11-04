The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $90.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EXAS. Benchmark lowered Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.41.

EXAS stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $3,484,653 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

