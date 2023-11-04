The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $93.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ON. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.88.

NASDAQ ON opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.84. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $59.61 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

