The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target to $17.00

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CLMT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average is $16.76.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

