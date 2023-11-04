The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,341 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE HIG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,008 shares of company stock worth $436,037. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

