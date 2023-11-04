The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Reduced by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.29.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SJM stock opened at $113.47 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $110.49 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -667.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $124.07 and its 200-day moving average is $141.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.28.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.