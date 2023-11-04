The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on December 29th

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance

LON:TRIG opened at GBX 105.80 ($1.29) on Friday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a one year low of GBX 97.20 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 139.20 ($1.69). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.81 and a beta of 0.11.

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Company Profile

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited specializes in infrastructure investments. The fund typically invests in operational assets which generate electricity from renewable sources, with a particular focus on onshore wind farms and solar photovoltaic parks. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom and Northern European countries including France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.

