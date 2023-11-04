The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (TRIG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80 on December 29th

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited (LON:TRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Renewables Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
LON:TRIG opened at GBX 105.80 ($1.29) on Friday. The Renewables Infrastructure Group has a one year low of GBX 97.20 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 139.20 ($1.69). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.23. The stock has a market cap of £2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 503.81 and a beta of 0.11.
