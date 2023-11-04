The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $250.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $205.43 and a 1-year high of $283.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.37.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

