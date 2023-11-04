The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,478,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,579,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,923 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,035,000 after acquiring an additional 81,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $168.41 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.97 and its 200-day moving average is $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRV

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.