Threshold (T) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $15.81 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Threshold has a market cap of $242.82 million and approximately $15.81 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,790.67 or 1.00036947 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011235 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005898 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001852 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,347,495,918.755686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02386901 USD and is up 2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $16,087,731.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.