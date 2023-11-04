Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Earnings Results

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Timken updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85-$6.95 EPS.

NYSE:TKR opened at $72.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $753,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,431.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

