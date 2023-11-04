Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

TKR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.44.

TKR stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). Timken had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Timken will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $30,669,544.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 39.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Timken by 10.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Timken during the first quarter worth $1,059,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 33.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Timken by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

