Timken (NYSE:TKR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.85-$6.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.72-$4.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.

TKR stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Timken will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,380.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 96.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

