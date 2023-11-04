Toast (NYSE:TOST) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Toast from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.11.

NYSE:TOST opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Toast has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.49.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 11.33%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $60,484.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $39,957.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,821,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,398,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $60,484.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,322 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,512 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Toast by 8,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Toast by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 518,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25,052 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

